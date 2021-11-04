Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $190.00. The stock had previously closed at $178.12, but opened at $161.70. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Qorvo shares last traded at $155.15, with a volume of 38,601 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Summit Insights lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.14.

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $219,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.47 and a 200-day moving average of $181.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

