Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.11

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.11 and traded as high as $19.10. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $19.10, with a volume of 4,160 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $38.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11.

About Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO)

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the community banking. Its offers personal banking, personal lending, business banking, real estate, insurance, saving account, mortgages loans, auto, home, business & term life insurance, commercial loans and business lending. The company was founded on July 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Southampton, PA.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaint Oak Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.