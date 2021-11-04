QUALCOMM’s (QCOM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Susquehanna in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $156.00 target price on the wireless technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.04.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded up $16.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.60. 1,625,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,604,190. The company has a market cap of $174.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.80 and its 200 day moving average is $137.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $2,755,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 151,820 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,700,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 6,825 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after buying an additional 80,495 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.