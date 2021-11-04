Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $140.00. The stock had previously closed at $125.18, but opened at $132.68. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Qualys shares last traded at $131.04, with a volume of 1,602 shares trading hands.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on QLYS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.67.

In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,119,351 shares in the company, valued at $567,787,219.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $530,699.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 698,213 shares of company stock worth $81,448,956. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Qualys by 5.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Qualys by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Qualys by 12.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.27.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

