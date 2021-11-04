Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $140.00. The stock had previously closed at $125.18, but opened at $132.68. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Qualys shares last traded at $131.04, with a volume of 1,602 shares trading hands.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on QLYS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.67.
In other Qualys news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $3,881,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,119,351 shares in the company, valued at $567,787,219.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $530,699.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 698,213 shares of company stock worth $81,448,956. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.27.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.
About Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
