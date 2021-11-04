Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.78.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $125.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.27. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 84,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $9,905,748.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total transaction of $1,043,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,463.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,213 shares of company stock worth $81,448,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

