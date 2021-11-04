Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $110.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.82% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.78.
Shares of QLYS stock opened at $125.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.27. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.
In related news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 84,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $9,905,748.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total transaction of $1,043,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,291,463.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,213 shares of company stock worth $81,448,956 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after acquiring an additional 139,575 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
