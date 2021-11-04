Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Position Trimmed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 985,483 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of Quest Diagnostics worth $26,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $819,442,000 after buying an additional 145,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,317,000 after buying an additional 141,643 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,165,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,717,000 after buying an additional 240,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,084,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,003,000 after buying an additional 180,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,572,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,615,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $145.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.63 and its 200-day moving average is $140.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

