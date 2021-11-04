Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.500-$13.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45 billion-$10.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $143.93. 13,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,312. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

