Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Shares Up 11.9%

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST)’s stock price shot up 11.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.91 and last traded at C$1.88. 108,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 60,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

Several research firms have commented on QST. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Questor Technology from C$2.75 to C$2.15 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Questor Technology from C$2.25 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James set a C$1.50 target price on Questor Technology and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 10.79, a current ratio of 12.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.45.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Questor Technology Company Profile (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.