Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Shares Up 5.4%

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID)’s stock price shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $22.48 and last traded at $22.48. 440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 172,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

RPID has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.24.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($19.60). The firm had revenue of $6.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems stock. KPCB XIII Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Rapid Micro Biosystems comprises about 0.1% of KPCB XIII Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. KPCB XIII Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Rapid Micro Biosystems as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

