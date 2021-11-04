Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $141.00 Price Target at Barclays

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from $130.00 to $141.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RPD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.07.

RPD opened at $128.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a one year low of $64.61 and a one year high of $130.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $2,446,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total transaction of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,888. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.7% in the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

