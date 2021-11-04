Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RPD. Truist lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. FBN Securities started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.86.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $128.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $130.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.21.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at $9,719,421. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $1,066,989.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,883 shares of company stock worth $6,491,888. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 170.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth $9,677,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 10.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 24.5% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 26,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 161.7% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

