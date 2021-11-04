Raven Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $9.68 Million (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $9.68 million and approximately $44,642.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00087329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00074883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00101221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,516.35 or 0.07287466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,708.08 or 0.99570650 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00022577 BTC.

Raven Protocol Coin Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

