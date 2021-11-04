Raymond James Analysts Give Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) a C$2.50 Price Target

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) has been given a C$2.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 331.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.30 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Calibre Mining stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.58. 22,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,942. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.00 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.30 and a 52-week high of C$0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 7.18.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

