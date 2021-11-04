Raymond James Boosts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $137.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $134.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Chevron from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.24.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $113.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.81. Chevron has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $115.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,721,086. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

