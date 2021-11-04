Raymond James Increases TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $112.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $97.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.00. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.80 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TechTarget will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,016 over the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TechTarget by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in TechTarget by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 234,877 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth $16,537,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in TechTarget by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 136,722 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

