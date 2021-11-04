Raymond James Increases TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $112.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.
Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $97.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.00. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.80 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,016 over the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $325,511,000 after purchasing an additional 786,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TechTarget by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in TechTarget by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 689,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,375,000 after acquiring an additional 234,877 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth $16,537,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in TechTarget by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 399,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 136,722 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.
