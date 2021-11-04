Raymond James Raises Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$7.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$6.25 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of BDI stock traded up C$0.09 on Thursday, hitting C$5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 219,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$304.34 million and a P/E ratio of 291.67. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$1.68 and a 1 year high of C$5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.97.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$58.20 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Diamond Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.