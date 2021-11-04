Raymond James Raises Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target to $95.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PSX. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised Phillips 66 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.63.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $78.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.90 and its 200-day moving average is $78.56.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% during the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after acquiring an additional 102,937 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17,463 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Article: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.