Realio Network Trading Down 6.4% This Week (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Realio Network has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $8.87 million and $221,121.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.65 or 0.00087634 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00075025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00100487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,549.88 or 0.07296153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,815.25 or 0.99126351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00022606 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

