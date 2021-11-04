Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Realty Income (NYSE:O) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of O opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $74.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 122.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter worth approximately $115,243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.