Redcentric (LON:RCN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $136.79

Shares of Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 136.79 ($1.79) and traded as low as GBX 127.25 ($1.66). Redcentric shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.69), with a volume of 1,135 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Redcentric from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of £201.49 million and a P/E ratio of 21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 133.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 136.79.

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, and disaster recovery services.

