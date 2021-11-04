REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT Lowered to $43.00 at SVB Leerink

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised REGENXBIO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.22.

Shares of RGNX opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.86. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $50.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.50). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 16.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth about $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth about $1,414,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in REGENXBIO during the third quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 1.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

