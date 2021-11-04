Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 70,000 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 719,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $11.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $802.18 million, a P/E ratio of 159.14 and a beta of -0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.