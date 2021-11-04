Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.78% of SFL worth $7,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SFL by 3.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 843,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 219.8% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the second quarter worth approximately $480,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 22.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,010,000 after buying an additional 217,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 54.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,129,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 399,099 shares in the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. DNB Markets raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.06. SFL Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.69 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

