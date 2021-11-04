Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338,356 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.14% of Graphic Packaging worth $7,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 113,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 378.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 305,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 241,601 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after buying an additional 16,699 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 21,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.31. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GPK shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

