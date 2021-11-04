Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 116,000 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 14.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 661,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 116,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT worth $7,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 71.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the second quarter worth $127,000. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

NYSE EARN opened at $12.12 on Thursday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $156.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.85.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 40.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.90%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

EARN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Monday.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EARN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.