Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 120,500 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 140.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,735,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,876,000 after buying an additional 3,934,955 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,463,000 after buying an additional 2,495,412 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 66.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,320,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,784,000 after buying an additional 2,130,623 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 97.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,005,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,105,000 after buying an additional 1,977,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,929,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,305,000 after buying an additional 815,574 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

