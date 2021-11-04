Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.31 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report sales of $178.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $170.60 million to $181.56 million. Repligen reported sales of $108.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $663.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.50 million to $665.33 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $786.29 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $860.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $10.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.34. 490,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,176. Repligen has a 1 year low of $162.29 and a 1 year high of $327.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.03.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,222,401.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,410,312.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,434 shares of company stock worth $13,496,796. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Repligen by 531.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

