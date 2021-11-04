Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $132.41 on Thursday. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.98 and its 200-day moving average is $116.92.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.08.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

