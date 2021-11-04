Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.100-$4.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.050. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of RSG stock opened at $132.41 on Thursday. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $88.62 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.98 and its 200-day moving average is $116.92.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.08.
Republic Services Company Profile
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
