Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Akoustis Technologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Akoustis Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $412.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.30. Akoustis Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 118,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth $123,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter worth $125,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter worth $142,000. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,698 shares of company stock valued at $200,937. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

