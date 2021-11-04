Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Builders FirstSource, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Builders FirstSource in a report released on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $60.26 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.