Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $27.08 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $23.16. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LH. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.15.

LH opened at $287.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $289.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.51. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $192.79 and a 1 year high of $309.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

