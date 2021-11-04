Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Science 37 Holdings Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Science 37 in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:SNCE opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Science 37 has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10.

About Science 37

Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.

