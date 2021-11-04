Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Science 37 Holdings Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNCE)

Science 37 Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SNCE) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Science 37 in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Science 37 in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
About Science 37
Science 37 Inc provides operating system for agile clinical trials. Science 37 Inc, formerly known as LifeSci Acquisition II Corp., is based in LOS ANGELES.
Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Science 37 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science 37 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.