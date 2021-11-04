Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SP Plus Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SP Plus in a research report issued on Monday, November 1st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for SP Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SP opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $759.73 million, a PE ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.65.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 11.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,010,000 after acquiring an additional 138,049 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SP Plus by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 142,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 57,499 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 636,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 9.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the third quarter valued at about $259,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

