Research Analysts Set Expectations for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $11.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.48. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $111.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $116.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 58.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after buying an additional 44,263 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

