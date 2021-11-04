Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/1/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $120.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $110.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $135.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $102.00 to $128.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $102.00 to $128.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $113.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $120.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $135.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $110.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $127.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $130.00 to $145.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $124.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Advanced Micro Devices is riding on robust performance from the Computing and Graphics, and Enterprise Embedded and Semi-Custom segments. It is benefiting from strong sales of its Ryzen and EPYC server processors, owing to increasing proliferation of AI and Machine Learning (ML) in industries like cloud gaming and supercomputing domain. Moreover, growing clout of 7 nanometer (nm) products in the data center vertical, driven by work-from-home and online learning trends, is a key catalyst. AMD raised its 2021 guidance for revenues and gross margin on the back of strong growth across all businesses. Further, the Xilinx acquisition is likely to boost AMD’s data center business. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing investments on product development amid stiff competition from NVIDIA and Intel is a concern.”

9/23/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $5.60 on Thursday, hitting $136.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,412,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,168,708. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $130.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.24. The company has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.02.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 38,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $4,147,185.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 337,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,028,503. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 450,433 shares of company stock worth $49,089,605. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 580.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 27,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 23,449 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 759.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 194,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,248,000 after buying an additional 171,645 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 53.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 112,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,806,000 after buying an additional 39,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

