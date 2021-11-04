Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cambium Networks (CMBM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cambium Networks (NASDAQ: CMBM):

10/26/2021 – Cambium Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cambium operates in an intensely competitive environment and is prone to rapid technology shifts. High research and development expenses for the expansion of product offerings dent its margins. It is exposed to price competition from both lower and higher cost vendors that sell functionally versatile products for greater market share. As a result, the increased pricing pressure reduces its profit margins. It relies on third-party manufacturers to design its products. Supply chain woes and shipment delays affect its relationship with channel partners. An extensive international footprint makes it vulnerable to macroeconomic risks. Its business is highly susceptible to seasonality that creates variance in quarterly revenues. However, Cambium continues to benefit from robust demand for wireless broadband connectivity with the acceptance of new products.”

10/22/2021 – Cambium Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $76.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Cambium Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Northland Securities from $64.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Cambium Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Cambium Networks was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Cambium Networks stock traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $813.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.33. Cambium Networks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 63.79% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 66.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,449,000 after buying an additional 87,873 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after buying an additional 63,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 564,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,282,000 after buying an additional 57,335 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,773,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

