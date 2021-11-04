Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) rose 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $30.94. Approximately 143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 599,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.43.

RVMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 355.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%. On average, analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

