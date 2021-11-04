RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.70 Per Share

Analysts predict that RH (NYSE:RH) will post earnings of $6.70 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for RH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.04 to $7.14. RH posted earnings of $6.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $25.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.01 to $26.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $26.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.34 to $29.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RH.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $730.33.

RH stock opened at $676.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $673.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $671.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. RH has a 12 month low of $364.84 and a 12 month high of $744.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter worth about $693,140,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $186,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter worth about $87,060,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in RH by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,101,000 after buying an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,105,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RH (RH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.