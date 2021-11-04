Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share.
Shares of RYTM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,591. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $678.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.
