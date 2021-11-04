Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share.

Shares of RYTM traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,591. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $678.30 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Bank of America downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 342.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,757 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

