Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $95.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.92 million.Rimini Street also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.50 price objective on shares of Rimini Street in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rimini Street from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.10.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

NASDAQ RMNI traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.30. 336,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,265. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73. Rimini Street has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $969.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $91.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 million. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Gpiac, Llc sold 81,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $732,712.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Perica sold 8,465 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $83,041.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,181,910 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,803 in the last ninety days. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 21.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 83,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.