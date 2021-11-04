Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $130,563.00

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $11.90 million and $130,563.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00118516 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00020427 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000025 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003308 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.