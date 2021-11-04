Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) & Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) Critical Comparison

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) and Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riskified and Quhuo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riskified $169.74 million 18.83 -$11.35 million N/A N/A Quhuo $395.53 million 0.27 $530,000.00 $0.01 206.00

Quhuo has higher revenue and earnings than Riskified.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Riskified and Quhuo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riskified 0 1 8 0 2.89 Quhuo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Riskified currently has a consensus price target of $32.13, suggesting a potential upside of 58.41%. Given Riskified’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Riskified is more favorable than Quhuo.

Profitability

This table compares Riskified and Quhuo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riskified N/A N/A N/A Quhuo -3.15% -19.85% -10.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.0% of Riskified shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Quhuo shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Riskified beats Quhuo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Quhuo Company Profile

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. In addition, the company develops computer software and applications. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

