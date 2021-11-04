Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of Rite Aid worth $15,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RAD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RAD. Evercore ISI began coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

NYSE:RAD opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Rite Aid Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $856.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

