RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RLJ Lodging Trust is a REIT focused on investing primarily in premium-branded, focused-service, and compact full-service hotels. It plans to own hotels concentrated in urban and dense suburban markets. “

RLJ stock opened at $15.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.88.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.34). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 79.68% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. Research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,224 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 113,786 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 858,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,969 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 15.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

