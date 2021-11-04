Robert C. Daigle Sells 3,083 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $269.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.89. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $273.00.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rogers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Rogers by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.