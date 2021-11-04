Robert C. Daigle Sells 3,083 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Stock

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) SVP Robert C. Daigle sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $836,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Rogers stock opened at $269.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.89. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $273.00.
Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.14). Rogers had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 9.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Rogers by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rogers by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $635,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Rogers by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Rogers
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.
