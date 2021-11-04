Robert W. Baird Boosts McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $260.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $254.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.75.

NYSE:MCK opened at $224.23 on Tuesday. McKesson has a 1-year low of $164.04 and a 1-year high of $225.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 6,916.33%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson will post 20.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $1,684,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 22,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.75, for a total value of $4,499,818.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCK. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 14.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 24.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.0% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 46.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

