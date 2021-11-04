Robert W. Baird Raises W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $525.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GWW. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a sell rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $462.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $369.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $474.50.

GWW stock opened at $474.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $422.49 and its 200-day moving average is $439.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

