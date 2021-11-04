Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Price Target Increased to GBX 975 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($12.74) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of RWA opened at GBX 810 ($10.58) on Wednesday. Robert Walters has a 52 week low of GBX 371 ($4.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 850 ($11.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £620.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 724.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 701.25.
About Robert Walters
Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.