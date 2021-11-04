Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Price Target Increased to GBX 975 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Robert Walters (LON:RWA) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 975 ($12.74) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of RWA opened at GBX 810 ($10.58) on Wednesday. Robert Walters has a 52 week low of GBX 371 ($4.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 850 ($11.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £620.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 724.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 701.25.

Get Robert Walters alerts:

About Robert Walters

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Walters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Walters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.