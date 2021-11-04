Rocket Vault-RocketX Price Hits $0.25 on Major Exchanges (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market capitalization of $15.89 million and $869,583.00 worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded up 76.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00050662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.48 or 0.00233657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00011883 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00098195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

RVF is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

