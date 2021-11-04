Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.97 Per Share

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $11.97 per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.38.

ROK opened at $339.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.36. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $231.74 and a fifty-two week high of $345.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 53.06% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,892 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

